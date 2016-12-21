Man arrested in Independence believed to be man who pulled gun on Blue Springs officer
Officers chased the man from a neighborhood in north Blue Springs to an area east of 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue in Independence, MO Police were conducting a manhunt for a man who stole a car and then pulled a gun on a police officer in Blue Springs. Blue Springs police were chasing a man in a stolen car when it went off the road in that area.
