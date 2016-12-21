Kansas City Woman Sentenced for Pharmacy Robberies

On May 23, 2016, Bradbury pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone and to participating in a conspiracy to commit robbery. Bradbury admitted that she was involved with others in passing numerous fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone from May 1, 2013, to July 16, 2015, and either using or distributing those pills for money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.