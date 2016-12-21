Kansas City Woman Sentenced for Pharmacy Robberies
On May 23, 2016, Bradbury pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone and to participating in a conspiracy to commit robbery. Bradbury admitted that she was involved with others in passing numerous fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone from May 1, 2013, to July 16, 2015, and either using or distributing those pills for money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Lilroe
|229
|Students File Suit Against Sanford-Brown College (Aug '07)
|Fri
|Dan
|1,080
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|1
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|$20 or under gifts
|Dec 15
|gay elf
|4
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Dec 15
|tobey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC