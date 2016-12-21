Harold Gene Eckerson "Old Harold The Barber", 1929-2016
Harold Gene Eckerson, better known as "old Harold the Barber," was born June 10, 1929, to Jessie Pauline Eckerson and George Earl "Red" Eckerson at Brooklyn, Mo., in the telephone switchboard house just east of the Brooklyn Store on the north side of Main Street in Brooklyn.
