Trump supporter wants to protect refugee neighbors from a send them backa policies
If President-elect Donald Trump's harshest line on refugees would come to pass - if he could "send them back" - this block of neighbors in Independence would not stand for it. Not everyone here felt that way about Syrian refugees before Ibraheem Alkhwaja and Enas Hajah popped up with their four young sons in a rented house in late September.
