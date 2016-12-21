The MSF Course Is A Great Way To Start Riding But It's Only The Start
The Motorcycle Safety Foundation course, for those of you not in the know, can best be summed up as motorcycle driver's ed. In some states, it will waive the skills portion of your license test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Lilroe
|229
|Students File Suit Against Sanford-Brown College (Aug '07)
|19 hr
|Dan
|1,080
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|1
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|$20 or under gifts
|Dec 15
|gay elf
|4
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Dec 15
|tobey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC