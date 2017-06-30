Baby news
Amos and Jamie Hernandez of Lamar, Colorado welcome a daughter, Kiera Grace Hernandez born on June 2, 2017 at 12:49 pm at Parkview Medical Center. Kiera weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 20.5 in length.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ignacio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durango Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Women's hair
|Jan '17
|Paulj
|2
|Paul miller (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|You know
|1
|Karla Jean Phelps class of 87 (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Karen Foster
|1
|Local Pagosa Springs Sheep Rancher Jailed (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|Sharon Parker
|1
|Debate: Romney-Ryan - Ignacio, CO (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Ron Montgomery
|1
|Gag order placed on Colorado shooting case (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|Session_Whine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ignacio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC