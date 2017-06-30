Baby news

Baby news

Tuesday Jun 27

Amos and Jamie Hernandez of Lamar, Colorado welcome a daughter, Kiera Grace Hernandez born on June 2, 2017 at 12:49 pm at Parkview Medical Center. Kiera weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 20.5 in length.

