Basque group ETA hands over tons of weapons to France
The Basque separatist group ETA on Saturday gave French authorities a list of eight caches where police found weapons, ammunition and explosives - a crucial move toward disarmament and a definitive end to its decades-long violent struggle to carve out a homeland on the French-Spanish border. Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said police have searched each site and discovered, in containers and bags, "dozens of handguns and rifles, thousands of pieces of ammunition, several hundred kilograms of explosives and products that can be used to make explosives, several hundreds of detonators and timers."
