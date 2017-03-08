Ignacio girls win regional
For only the third time in school history, the Ignacio High School girls are moving into the Great Eight in state 2A action.The Bobcats defeated Rangely 57-31 on Saturday afternoon, starting a little slow in the first half, but sped up in the third and fourth quarters to win the championship for the 2A West Region - Pod H. The regionals...
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Add your comments below
Ignacio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's hair
|Jan '17
|Paulj
|2
|Paul miller
|Oct '16
|You know
|1
|Karla Jean Phelps class of 87 (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Karen Foster
|1
|Local Pagosa Springs Sheep Rancher Jailed (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|Sharon Parker
|1
|Debate: Romney-Ryan - Ignacio, CO (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Ron Montgomery
|1
|Gag order placed on Colorado shooting case (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|Session_Whine
|1
|Anyone here have Problems with F.A.C.T.N.E.T. ? (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Anonymouse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ignacio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC