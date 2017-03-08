Ignacio girls win regional

For only the third time in school history, the Ignacio High School girls are moving into the Great Eight in state 2A action.The Bobcats defeated Rangely 57-31 on Saturday afternoon, starting a little slow in the first half, but sped up in the third and fourth quarters to win the championship for the 2A West Region - Pod H. The regionals...

