Homegrown Food Retreat features indigenous chef, workshops
Chef M. Karlos Baca cups juniper berries in his hands and is surrounded by other ingredients used in a meal for the 2013 Taste of Native Cuisine and Culture Expo at the Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum in Ignacio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ignacio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's hair
|Jan '17
|Paulj
|2
|Paul miller
|Oct '16
|You know
|1
|Karla Jean Phelps class of 87 (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Karen Foster
|1
|Local Pagosa Springs Sheep Rancher Jailed (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|Sharon Parker
|1
|Debate: Romney-Ryan - Ignacio, CO (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Ron Montgomery
|1
|Gag order placed on Colorado shooting case (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|Session_Whine
|1
|Anyone here have Problems with F.A.C.T.N.E.T. ? (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Anonymouse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ignacio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC