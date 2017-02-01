Show of Ignacio painter's work opens ...

Show of Ignacio painter's work opens at San Juan College

Wednesday

Show by Ignacio painter will open at college A new exhibition by painter Rebecca Koeppen opens this weekend at San Juan College. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/entertainment/arts/2017/02/01/show-ignacio-painter-open-college/97202860/ "Ojito Wilderness" by Rebecca Koeppen is part of the artist's "The Wild West: Scenes From Our Un-peopled Places" opening this weekend at San Juan College in Farmington.

