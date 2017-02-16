Public Notices 02/16/2017
IN THE MATTER OF THE PROMULGATION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF FIELD RULES TO GOVERN OPERATIONS FOR THE FRUITLAND COAL FORMATION, TIFFANY UNIT, ARCHULETA AND LA PLATA COUNTIES, COLORADO On December 9, 2016, BP America Production Company filed a verified application pursuant to A 34-60-118 C.R.S. for an order to: 1) Approve up to 3 additional horizontal ... (more)
Ignacio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's hair
|Jan 28
|Paulj
|2
|Paul miller
|Oct '16
|You know
|1
|Karla Jean Phelps class of 87 (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Karen Foster
|1
|Local Pagosa Springs Sheep Rancher Jailed (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|Sharon Parker
|1
|Debate: Romney-Ryan - Ignacio, CO (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Ron Montgomery
|1
|Gag order placed on Colorado shooting case (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|Session_Whine
|1
|Anyone here have Problems with F.A.C.T.N.E.T. ? (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Anonymouse
|1
