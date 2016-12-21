Cortez Colorado Diminished energy

Cortez Colorado Diminished energy

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Cortez Journal News

Montezuma County once received about 30 percent of its taxes on assessed valuation from carbon dioxide extraction, a gas which is piped to Texas to be used to force oil to the surface.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ignacio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul miller Oct '16 You know 1
News Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09) Sep '16 Shawn d 7
Karla Jean Phelps class of 87 (Jul '15) Jul '15 Karen Foster 1
Local Pagosa Springs Sheep Rancher Jailed (Aug '13) Aug '13 Sharon Parker 1
Debate: Romney-Ryan - Ignacio, CO (Oct '12) Oct '12 Ron Montgomery 1
News Gag order placed on Colorado shooting case (Jul '12) Jul '12 Session_Whine 1
Anyone here have Problems with F.A.C.T.N.E.T. ? (Jan '12) Jan '12 Anonymouse 1
See all Ignacio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ignacio Forum Now

Ignacio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ignacio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Ignacio, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,810 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,235

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC