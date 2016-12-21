Menu Roundup: Brunch, Hot Cocktails and Dining Out for a Good Cause
This week's Denver dining scene brings something new to the Ballpark neighborhood with brunch at Latigo; seasonal fireside cocktails at the Hotel Teatro; and a chance to give to a great cause while enjoying food and drinks out on the town. Keep reading for the details of each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ignacio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul miller
|Oct '16
|You know
|1
|Colorado's Durango & Silverton still the little... (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Shawn d
|7
|Karla Jean Phelps class of 87 (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Karen Foster
|1
|Local Pagosa Springs Sheep Rancher Jailed (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|Sharon Parker
|1
|Debate: Romney-Ryan - Ignacio, CO (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Ron Montgomery
|1
|Gag order placed on Colorado shooting case (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|Session_Whine
|1
|Anyone here have Problems with F.A.C.T.N.E.T. ? (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Anonymouse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ignacio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC