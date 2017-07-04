Strange sea creatures near Alaska baffle scientists
This Thursday, June 23, 2016, photo provided by Ric Brodeur, taken off the Oregon coast, shows a bucket full of pyrosomes. The tropical, filter-feeding spineless creatures usually found along the equator have been making their way north in the last few years, and they showed up for the first time this year in the waters of southeast Alaska, Ric Brodeur, a researcher with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told the Associated Press on Monday, July 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|17 hr
|SallyZX
|51
|Dirty knickers (Aug '15)
|Jul 3
|Savannah16lol
|5
|Fun with cousin
|Jul 3
|Savannah16lol
|2
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Jun '17
|PLEASE
|24
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Peki
|272
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC