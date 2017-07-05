More
The Idaho State Board of Education unanimously picked five people to serve as the College of Eastern Idaho's first board of trustees. The appointees are Mickelsen Farms chief financial officer Stephanie Mickelsen, Idaho National Laboratory public affairs manager Calvin Ozaki, Bank of Idaho board chairman Park Price, Hillcrest High School assistant principal Craig Miller and former Idaho Falls Arts Council executive director Carrie Scheid.
