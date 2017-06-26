Wyoming ski resort offers via ferrata...

Wyoming ski resort offers via ferrata feature

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in northwest Wyoming is offering novice mountain climbers a way to safely get the thrill of climbing without a rope. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the via ferrata is a protected climbing route that allows users to connect their harness to fixed cables via two lanyards with carabiners on each end.

