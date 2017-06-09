Woman cited after pit bull dies inside car
With recent high temperatures area law enforcement officials remind people to never let dogs or children stay in hot cars. Idaho Falls Animal Services cited 26-year-old Latasha Rae Calvert Hood with animal cruelty Thursday after first responders found her dog dead in a vehicle.
