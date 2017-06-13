With federal shake-up, airport faces uncertainty
Idaho Falls Regional Airport officials said a plan to privatize the nation's air traffic control system, along with uncertainty about federal funding for local air traffic control, could lead to higher fares and reduced air safety in eastern Idaho. President Donald Trump has begun shifting focus toward promised infrastructure projects in recent days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Jun 3
|PLEASE
|24
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|May 22
|BeckyBzy
|49
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Peki
|272
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC