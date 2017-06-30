White House nominates Bart Davis as new U.S. Attorney for Idaho
The White House has just announced that it is nominating Idaho state Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls, as the new U.S. Attorney for Idaho; you can read my full story here at spokesman.com. Davis is an Idaho Falls attorney who has served in the Senate for the past 19 years, including the past 15 years as Senate majority leader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun with cousin
|Jun 24
|Mon
|1
|Dirty knickers (Aug '15)
|Jun 24
|Mon
|4
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Jun 15
|Jason
|50
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Jun 3
|PLEASE
|24
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Peki
|272
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC