Warrant issued for 85-year-old man ac...

Warrant issued for 85-year-old man accused of lewd conduct with a 4-year-old

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office IDAHO FALLS - A felony arrest warrant has been issued for a Idaho Falls man charged with lewd conduct after he allegedly failed to comply with pretrial supervision. Police arrested Charles Cecil Carroll, 85, on a felony lewd conduct with a child warrant in April.

