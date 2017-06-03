This week in eastern Idaho history
A man by the name of Rose, a sheepherder in the employ of a man named Bell, a prominent sheepman of the Gray's Lake area, was shot to death this week in 1917 in an argument with a fellow sheepherder by the name of William Hawkins. According to the Idaho Register, Hawkins made his escape to the hills but was captured by a posse on Caribou Mountain.
