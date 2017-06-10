The week in eastern Idaho history
Four young men from Rexburg - Eldorous Larsen, Lew Poole, Jack Flamm and Harold Flamm - were reported on their way to France with the U.S. Navy this week in 1917. The news in the Standard-Journal, reprinted in the Idaho Register, came from a telegram received by relatives.
