Small modular reactor funding uncertain

15 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

Certification of NuScale Power's small modular reactor design continues, even as a major source of its funding is in jeopardy. President Donald Trump's proposed budget includes a variety of cuts to the U.S. Department of Energy, including zeroing out licensing support for NuScale's design.

