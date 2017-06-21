Small modular reactor funding uncertain
Certification of NuScale Power's small modular reactor design continues, even as a major source of its funding is in jeopardy. President Donald Trump's proposed budget includes a variety of cuts to the U.S. Department of Energy, including zeroing out licensing support for NuScale's design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Jun 15
|Jason
|50
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Jun 3
|PLEASE
|24
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Peki
|272
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC