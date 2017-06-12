Power outage hits Idaho Falls
According to a city of Idaho Falls release, a transformer failure at the Rack Substation affected Idaho Falls Power customers in areas south of 17th Street. Idaho Falls Power said on its Facebook page that power should return by early this afternoon.
