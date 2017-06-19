Power CEO to speak at Fall River Elec...

Power CEO to speak at Fall River Electric meeting

PNGC Power CEO Beth Looney will make a presentation during Fall River Electric Cooperative's annual meeting Saturday in Ashton. The meeting for owner-members runs from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at North Fremont High School, located at 3581 East 1300 North in Ashton, just east of downtown.

