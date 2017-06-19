Police: Ammon man fired round near people in I.F.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday arrested an Ammon man for a report he fired at least one round from a pistol at two people, not resulting in injuries. Ryan McDonald, 32, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and an enhancement charge of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.
