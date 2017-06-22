Perry calls for Yucca revival

Perry calls for Yucca revival

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Post Register

Plans to revive the controversial Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository in Nevada got support from U.S. Department of Energy leadership Tuesday, if not from the congressmen where the facility would be built. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry stressed the importance of opening Yucca Mountain during a House Energy and Water Development Appropriations subcommittee hearing .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fun with cousin Jun 24 Mon 1
Dirty knickers (Aug '15) Jun 24 Mon 4
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Jun 15 Jason 50
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Jun 3 PLEASE 24
News Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08) Apr '17 Peki 272
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr '17 Croo 4
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,370 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC