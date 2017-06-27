Pappy's Premium Ice Cream and Country Kitchen coming soon
Another store front in the downtown area will soon be filled with sweet treats for the community. Brett and Tonya Simms of Idaho Falls are preparing the building at 99 West Bridge, for the opening of Pappy's Premium Ice Cream and Country Kitchen.
