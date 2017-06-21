Officials meet to discuss eclipse
State, regional and local officials met for a few hours Tuesday morning at Idaho Falls' downtown fire station to discuss plans for the August eclipse, which is expected to bring an unprecedented influx of tourists. The meeting was convened by the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and headed by Rob Mace, chief of the Training and Exercise Section.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Jun 15
|Jason
|50
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Jun 3
|PLEASE
|24
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Peki
|272
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC