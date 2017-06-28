More
Hero Shiosaki, 97, was one of many local Japanese Americans who served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II, which became the most-decorated unit in American military history for its size and length of service, according to the U.S. Army. The unit's 14,000 soldiers, many of whose families were confined to internment camps, earned 21 medals of honor, 9,486 purple hearts, eight presidential unit citations, 52 distinguished service crosses, 560 silver stars, 22 legions of merit, 15 soldier's medals and 4,000 bronze stars, according to the Veterans' Administration.
