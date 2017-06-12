MOONFEST Music Festival 2017 lineup announced
Xtreme Productions is proud to bring to East Idaho MOONFEST Music Festival 2017. In conjunction with The Great American Total Solar Eclipse, country music headliners LOCASH and John Michael Montgomery will perform at the largest music festival in the area, Friday, August 18, 2017 through Monday, August 21, 2017.
