Man gets probation for putting wife in chokehold
Magistrate Judge Penny Stanford on Friday sentenced an Idaho Falls man to two years of probation for putting his wife in a chokehold. Joshua Woodbeck, 35, pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor battery, reduced from felony attempted strangulation.
