Man arrested for exposing himself in ...

Man arrested for exposing himself in downtown I.F.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post Register

Idaho Falls Police on Friday arrested a Rexburg man following a report he was running around downtown Idaho Falls in shredded pants revealing his genitals. Brandon Penrod, 30, is charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, unlawful entry, resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance in a public roadway or public or private place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Jun 3 PLEASE 24
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) May 22 BeckyBzy 49
News Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08) Apr '17 Peki 272
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr '17 Croo 4
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bonneville County was issued at June 13 at 12:20PM MDT

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,428 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC