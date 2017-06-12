Man arrested for exposing himself in downtown I.F.
Idaho Falls Police on Friday arrested a Rexburg man following a report he was running around downtown Idaho Falls in shredded pants revealing his genitals. Brandon Penrod, 30, is charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, unlawful entry, resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance in a public roadway or public or private place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Jun 3
|PLEASE
|24
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|May 22
|BeckyBzy
|49
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Peki
|272
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC