Live Band at Tumbleweed each Saturday
Beginning this Saturday, a live band will perform at the Tikki Bar that is the outside patio at the Tumbleweed Saloon, 40 W. Pacific in Blackfoot. The band, "OCD," will be playing from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. this Saturday.
