LDS Youth fill Holt Arena a
About 12,000 youths, age 12-18, along with 2,000 chaperones and another 12,000 spectators, filled the Holt Arena at Idaho State University on Saturday to commemorate the rededication and reopening of the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a cultural celebration. The theme for the event was "Temple by the River - Reflections."
