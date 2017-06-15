ITD prepares for eclipse weekend

ITD prepares for eclipse weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Post Register

The Aug. 21 solar eclipse is expected to impact eastern Idaho's highway system more than any event in recent history. "The more traffic you have on the state highway system the more potential there is for congestion, and the more congestion there is the more risk of accidents, therefore we want to minimize any impediments to safe travel," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Jun 15 Jason 50
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Jun 3 PLEASE 24
News Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08) Apr '17 Peki 272
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr '17 Croo 4
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC