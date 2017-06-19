INL to create obsidian library to tel...

INL to create obsidian library to tell ancient stories

21 hrs ago

For example, obsidian originating in southeast Idaho has been found in the form of artifacts as far away as Texas and the Mississippi River - providing clues about Native American travel and trade routes over the past 13,000 years. Archaeologists at Idaho National Laboratory are using science to tell these people's stories.

