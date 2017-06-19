Idaho's high court considers Otter's grocery tax veto
Proponents of lawsuit claiming Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter took too long to veto a contentious grocery tax repeal bill argue the Idaho Supreme Court should look at the plain language in the state Constitution. Idaho Falls attorney Bryan Smith, representing 30 state lawmakers challenging Otter's veto, presented his argument in front of the state's highest court Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Jun 15
|Jason
|50
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Jun 3
|PLEASE
|24
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Peki
|272
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC