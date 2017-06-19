Idaho's high court considers Otter's ...

Idaho's high court considers Otter's grocery tax veto

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: KSL-TV

Proponents of lawsuit claiming Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter took too long to veto a contentious grocery tax repeal bill argue the Idaho Supreme Court should look at the plain language in the state Constitution. Idaho Falls attorney Bryan Smith, representing 30 state lawmakers challenging Otter's veto, presented his argument in front of the state's highest court Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Jun 15 Jason 50
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Jun 3 PLEASE 24
News Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08) Apr '17 Peki 272
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr '17 Croo 4
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC