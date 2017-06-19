Idaho To Halt Construction During the Great American Eclipse
Estimates are 38.5 million people are within driving distance to Idaho's best eclipse viewing spots, but Sun-peepers on Idaho's eastern highway system won't have to worry about road construction delays. On the day of the eclipse, August 21, the Idaho transportation department is taking steps to mitigate danger and inconvenience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Jun 15
|Jason
|50
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Jun 3
|PLEASE
|24
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Peki
|272
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC