Idaho officials prep for communication issues during eclipse

Officials are concerned cellphone communications could be obstructed when massive crowds of people flock to eastern Idaho to witness the upcoming eclipse. The eclipse coming in August is expected to bring up to 500,000 people to the area, the Post Register reported .

