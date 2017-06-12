Idaho grandma issues warning after ca...

Idaho grandma issues warning after cat dies in 'horrible' washing machine accident

An Idaho Falls grandmother is issuing a warning to owners of front-load washing machines after her cat died in a tragic accident Thursday afternoon. Jamie Prestwich said her 3-year-old granddaughter put the black cat, named Addie, into the washer and turned the machine on.

