Idaho Falls Zoo sees record-breaking attendance

A male African lion cub, born Feb. 17, has been a popular attraction at the Idaho Falls Zoo this spring. courtesy Idaho Falls Zoo A total of 33,744 guests entered the zoo's gates in May, that's 6,000 more guests than the previous opening attendance record set in May 2009 at 27,707, a city news release said.

