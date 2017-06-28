I.F. woman gets jail for killing cyclist

An Idaho Falls woman has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a collision with two bicyclists on U.S. Highway 26. Patricia Beyer entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and one count of failure to maintain liability insurance, an infraction. Beyer was sentenced to one year in jail, with all but 60 days of that sentence suspended, according to Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey.

