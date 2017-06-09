I.F. man gets probation for involveme...

I.F. man gets probation for involvement in 20-person brawl

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post Register

Magistrate Judge Jason Walker on Friday sentenced an Idaho Falls man to 13 days in jail and two years of probation for his involvement in a multiple-person brawl outside Los Albertos that resulted in two people being stabbed. William Izucar, 21, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to misdemeanor battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Jun 3 PLEASE 24
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) May 22 BeckyBzy 49
News Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08) Apr '17 Peki 272
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr '17 Croo 4
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,674,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC