I.F. man charged with sexually abusing 17-year-old

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies on Friday arrested an Idaho Falls man for a report he sexually abused a 17-year-old girl. Michael Mercado, 47, is charged with one count of sexual battery of a child by committing lewd or lascivious acts on a child ages 16 or 17. Mercado had bond set at $65,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled June 16. Court records show a woman told investigators she witnessed Mercado having intercourse with the victim.

