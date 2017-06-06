Freedom Celebration to double fireworks
Frank VanderSloot announced Tuesday that the annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, which will be held July 4 at Snake River Landing, would feature twice the total load of firepower seen in previous fireworks displays. "The show is going to be totally different than anything we've seen," the Melaleuca CEO said at a news conference.
