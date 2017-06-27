Fatal accident on I-15 near Shelley
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police: On June 28, at approximately 4:55 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 111, just south of Idaho Falls. Dirk Johnson, 59, of Idaho Falls, was traveling northbound in an empty gravel truck in the construction zone when traffic began to slow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun with cousin
|Jun 24
|Mon
|1
|Dirty knickers (Aug '15)
|Jun 24
|Mon
|4
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Jun 15
|Jason
|50
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Jun 3
|PLEASE
|24
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Peki
|272
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC