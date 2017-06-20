Fat Albert' resumes zero-G maneuvers ...

Fat Albert' resumes zero-G maneuvers at air show

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

"Fat Albert," the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' C-130 Hercules, returns to air show action at the 2017 Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show in Idaho Falls. U.S. Navy Blue Angels After being decommissioned for maintenance during the 2016 airshow season, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' C-130 Hercules, known as "Fat Albert," will be back performing zero-gravity maneuvers in Idaho Falls on July 22 and 23. Fat Albert is the Blue Angels' workhorse, an Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show news release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Jun 15 Jason 50
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Jun 3 PLEASE 24
News Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08) Apr '17 Peki 272
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr '17 Croo 4
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC