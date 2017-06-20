Fat Albert' resumes zero-G maneuvers at air show

"Fat Albert," the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' C-130 Hercules, returns to air show action at the 2017 Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show in Idaho Falls. U.S. Navy Blue Angels After being decommissioned for maintenance during the 2016 airshow season, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' C-130 Hercules, known as "Fat Albert," will be back performing zero-gravity maneuvers in Idaho Falls on July 22 and 23. Fat Albert is the Blue Angels' workhorse, an Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show news release said.

