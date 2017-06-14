Family Clinic trying to complete fundraising
The Community Family Clinic needs one extra push to achieve its fundraising goal to expand health care services in Idaho Falls. The nonprofit Community Council of Idaho Inc., serves the uninsured, under-insured and indigent populations around the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Jun 3
|PLEASE
|24
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|May 22
|BeckyBzy
|49
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Peki
|272
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC