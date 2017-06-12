Efforts underway to open new College ...

Efforts underway to open new College of Eastern Idaho in fall

It's been roughly a month since voters in Bonneville County overwhelmingly approved a taxing district that will make it possible to convert Eastern Idaho Technical College in Idaho Falls into a community college, and efforts to get the new school up and running are already underway. The Idaho State Board of Education is accepting cover letters and resumes through June 23 from Bonneville County residents interested in becoming one of five trustees for the College of Eastern Idaho.

